CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,916 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $362,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 218.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,162,920. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.08. 7,800,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,407. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.05 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.17.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

