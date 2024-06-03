CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 429,639 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,742,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $189,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,322 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.8 %

ET stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,163,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

