CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Stryker worth $244,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Stryker stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.