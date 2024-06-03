CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $437,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after buying an additional 645,473 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $831.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,436. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $432.34 and a one year high of $838.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $770.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.67. The company has a market capitalization of $790.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,627 shares of company stock worth $101,214,896. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

