CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 390,086 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,554,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 390,086 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.5% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $727,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 73,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 256,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.21. 4,052,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,792. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.