Citigroup Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $800.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $710.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $743.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $809.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $750.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.36. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $501.59 and a 52-week high of $819.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

