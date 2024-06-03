Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.