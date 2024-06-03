Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,778 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,732,000 after buying an additional 621,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after buying an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after buying an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after buying an additional 168,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

