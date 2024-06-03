CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 5th

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,558. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.78. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

