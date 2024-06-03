Coco Enterprises LLC Buys 3,880 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.45. 8,152,557 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.