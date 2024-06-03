Coco Enterprises LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coco Enterprises LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.8 %

WBA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,382,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,368,351. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

