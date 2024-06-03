Coco Enterprises LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $179.70. 629,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,591. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.