Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Codexis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Codexis Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.04. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 182,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

