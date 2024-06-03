Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.08

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.08 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 601767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,040 shares of company stock worth $7,707,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

