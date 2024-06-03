Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,289,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,483,826. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.