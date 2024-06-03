Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FIX stock traded down $10.38 on Monday, reaching $316.96. 481,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.62 and a twelve month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,288 shares of company stock worth $3,648,994. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

