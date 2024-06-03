Comparing Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smith Douglas Homes and Toll Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Toll Brothers 2 3 9 1 2.60

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Toll Brothers has a consensus price target of $123.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Toll Brothers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

91.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Toll Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Toll Brothers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 1.72 $123.18 million N/A N/A Toll Brothers $9.99 billion 1.25 $1.37 billion $14.64 8.20

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 15.07% 20.91% 11.51%

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Smith Douglas Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

