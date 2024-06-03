Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$524,000.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.99. 112,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,787. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
