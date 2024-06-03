Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$524,000.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.99. 112,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,787. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.