Contrasting Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) & The Competition

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) is one of 664 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blue Owl Capital Co. III to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Owl Capital Co. III
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors
|126
|559
|858
|14
|2.49
Blue Owl Capital Co. III currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.61%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Owl Capital Co. III
|$422.83 million
|$271.96 million
|7.26
|Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors
|$1.20 billion
|$91.67 million
|38.20
Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Owl Capital Co. III. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Owl Capital Co. III
|63.33%
|13.62%
|6.78%
|Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors
|-24.64%
|-46.27%
|-1.23%
Summary
Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
