Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 135,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.48. 2,344,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

