Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 478.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.42. 2,438,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,625. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

