Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

MMM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.