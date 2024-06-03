Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.90. 1,483,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

