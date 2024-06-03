Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 285 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $449.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

