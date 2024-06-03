Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,517,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,377,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,863,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,124 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 449,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,294. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

