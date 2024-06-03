Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $765.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $700.00 to $765.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $743.52.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $809.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $501.59 and a 1 year high of $819.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $750.13 and a 200-day moving average of $705.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.