Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $850.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $743.52.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $809.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.36. The stock has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $501.59 and a 1 year high of $819.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

