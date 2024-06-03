Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $890.00 at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $840.00 to $890.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.11.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $815.61. The company had a trading volume of 659,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $361.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $750.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.36. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $510.57 and a 1-year high of $827.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

