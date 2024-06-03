CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.07

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.07 and last traded at $179.07, with a volume of 34144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

CRA International Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,933,195. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,924,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

