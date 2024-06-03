Critical Comparison: Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) vs. Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Mobile and Hanryu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.64%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Hanryu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hanryu shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Hanryu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -21.65% -30.47% -8.34% Hanryu -765.96% -205.88% -87.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Hanryu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $40.88 million 0.45 -$8.75 million ($1.60) -1.96 Hanryu $900,000.00 22.74 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

Hanryu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Hanryu on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

