CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $308.40 and last traded at $308.47. 1,285,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,340,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average of $294.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.