Cunning Capital Partners LP Sells 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cunning Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

