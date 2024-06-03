CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading 1% Higher

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.20. 7,107,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,162,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.