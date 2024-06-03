CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.73. 2,450,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,705. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

