CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

IYC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $947.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

