CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.57 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 347,718 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.