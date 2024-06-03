CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 253,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.40% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 7.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 378,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $992.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

