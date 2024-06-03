CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,291 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

