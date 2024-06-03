CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 51,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,945,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $265,985,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.77. 6,817,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,790,381. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.