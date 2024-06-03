CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after buying an additional 665,356 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,869. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

