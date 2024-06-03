CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 43,444 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,444 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.59. 483,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,760. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

