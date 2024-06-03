CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.38% of CyberArk Software worth $33,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.90. 1,102,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,060. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.22 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.