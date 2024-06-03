Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Robert Wong Sells 13,011 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $49.87. 2,487,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,299,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

