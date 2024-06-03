Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,308,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,359. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

