Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CTSO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cytosorbents Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CTSO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,056. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cytosorbents
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.