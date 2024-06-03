Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,056. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

