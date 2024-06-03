Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after buying an additional 1,028,976 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,994,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.38. 2,772,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.27. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.