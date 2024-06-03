Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.59

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 6069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

