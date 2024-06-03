Daryl Raiford Sells 13,410 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,200.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $16,422.00.

Bandwidth Stock Up 3.6 %

BAND stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bandwidth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.