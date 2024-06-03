DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1,528.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. DaVita makes up 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 56,133.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in DaVita by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DVA traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.97. 173,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

