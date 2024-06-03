Decred Price Tops $19.86 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00028441 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $319.71 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00084661 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012159 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65714346 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,100,187 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

